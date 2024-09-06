Floria: Chrysanthemums and Roses, the most gifted flowers on the first day of school

News from Companies

Floria, a reference brand in Romania's floristry market, capitalizes on trends and consumer behavior that mark the start of the school year by offering a diverse range of bouquets and floral arrangements in all its stores. The focus is on a creative mix of well-known flowers traditionally chosen by the Romanian public—such as roses, chrysanthemums, and hydrangeas—and exotic flowers like Prothea, Strelitzia, Brunia, Heliconia, Anthurium, or Vanda orchids, which bring sophisticated accents to bouquets prepared for teachers

September 8, peak of sales

September, with its two major events for the floristry industry—the start of the school year and St. Mary’s Day—brings a significant increase in sales, making this period one of the top in terms of sales volume alongside March 1-8 and February 14.

„We anticipate a busy weekend, especially on Sunday, the day before the start of the school year, which also coincides with St. Mary’s Day. We have prepared diverse stocks and fresh flowers in all our stores to ensure the highest shopping experience standards for our customers. To avoid congestion, we offer a reservation and pick-up service on Sunday or whenever needed,” says Diana Patac, Business Development Franchise Floria.

According to company representatives, floral arrangements containing chrysanthemums and roses are the stars of early autumn, chosen by most parents for the first day of school. For the back-to-school collection, Floria's designers focus on warm, vibrant colors typical of the autumn season. Key colors include red, yellow, orange, burgundy, and purple, with floral arrangements conveying energy, vitality, creativity, and optimism.

‘Most bouquets for the first day of school include all-season flowers like roses and summer flowers like hydrangeas. In terms of colors, parents and children opt for warm tones—yellow, orange, or red. As every year, we also receive requests for complex, spectacular bouquets, usually a large bouquet from the class, mixing seasonal and exotic flowers,’ added Diana Patac

Flowers for the First Day of School, a Family Purchase. Focus on Personalized Consultation

Additionally, buying behavior reflects a preference for originality, family shopping experiences, and planned purchases. Bouquets can be reserved in stores and picked up the evening before the first day of school to be offered at the school opening.

‘Our goal is to create superior shopping experiences, especially family shopping for the start of the school year. Most of our stores are in malls, attracting many young customers. We see a trend of parents choosing flowers with their children, personalized with their preferences—tied with their favorite color ribbon or a representative message,’ added Diana Patac

Floria's expertise comes from its 14 years of online presence, where the brand has distinguished itself with innovative floral services and products, distinctive bouquet designs, and ultra-fast delivery within 2-4 hours of order completion. Since 2015, Floria has also been active with six franchised physical flower shops in locations such as Sun Plaza, Promenada Mall, and AFI Cotroceni.

Floria.ro, founded in 2010 out of passion for flowers, has evolved into a preferred online florist in Romania, known for unique floral creations, rapid nationwide delivery, and numerous awards, including six titles for Best Online Florist of the Year. Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Florist of the Romanian Royal House and was the official florist of the papal visit in May 2019

*This is a Press release.