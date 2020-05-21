Floral clock in Romania’s Timişoara to be repaired

The floral clock in the Civic Park of Timişoara, a city in western Romania that will hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2021, will be repaired, Agerpres reported.

Its support structure will be consolidated, and the rotation mechanism will be changed.

The clock is meant to be a tourist attraction in the year the city holds the European Capital of Culture title.

“This floral clock needs to be redone completely. It needs to be consolidated; we cannot just change the mechanisms. Tens of years have passed since the mechanism was built, and the flower arrangements need to be maintained. The process to receive the building permit is underway; afterward, we will draft the task book and roll out the public acquisition process. It will work again; it will not be just decorative,” Timişoara mayor Nicolae Robu said.

Local councilor Simion Moşiu started the project to refurbish the clock.

The clock was built in the 1970s, on the premises of the former Transilvania Barracks.

(Photo: Vesasebastian | Dreamstime.com)

