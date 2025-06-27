FlixBus launches first domestic coach routes in Romania, connecting 50 cities

FlixBus, the travel-tech company operating Europe's largest intercity coach network, announced the launch of its first domestic routes in Romania. Operated in partnership with local carriers, the 10 new intercounty lines will connect over 50 cities, the company said.

FlixBus's domestic network includes major routes such as Bucharest–Iași, Constanța–Timișoara, and connections to cities like Satu Mare.

"Expanding the network internally is a natural step toward offering a fully integrated mobility solution for Romanian passengers," said Adrian Rășoiu, Business Development Director at FlixBus Romania.

"FlixBus's expansion into the domestic transport market is an important step that diversifies mobility options for citizens, directly supporting the growth of internal and regional tourism. Through modern and efficient city connections, we make it easier to access tourist destinations across the country, boosting the local economy and showcasing Romania's beauty," stated, in turn, Gabriel-Bogdan Ștețco, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

FlixBus said that the launch of its domestic network comes at a key moment for the Romanian transport market, which is moving toward the European model by liberalizing intercounty transport.

"With this change, Romania aligns with the successful European model already adopted in countries like Germany, France, Italy, and, more recently, Portugal. Even during the pandemic, passenger numbers grew by over 40%, and intercity coach revenues increased by 14%," the company said.

Official data support the growing demand for such services. Tudorel Andrei, president of the National Institute of Statistics, said that coach travel remains among the top three preferred means of transport for foreign tourists. In 2024 alone, nearly 37,000 international visitors traveled by coach within Romania, with transport spending increasing by over 15%.

FlixBus, which has been active in Romania's international coach market since 2018, now connects more than 80 Romanian cities to over 160 destinations across Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FlixBus)