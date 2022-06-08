Romanian used smartphone dealer Flip reaches partnership with electro-IT retailer Flanco

After receiving EUR 8 mln from eMag Ventures, Romanian startup Flip.ro, which specialises in used phone transactions, has now reached a partnership with the network of electro-IT chain Flanco. The retail chain is controlled by Iulian Stanciu, executive president and minority shareholder of the e-commerce group eMag.

Thus, Flanco will provide buy-back services to customers seeking a new smartphone. Those who want to replace their mobile phones or return them to purchase other electronic products can go to Flanco stores, where they are given a price evaluation for their used devices, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The phones are evaluated on the spot in the store with the help of an application, without negotiations. In return, people receive vouchers that they can use to buy any type of product from Flanco stores.

Flip.ro was founded in November 2019 by entrepreneurs George Moroianu, Alin Luca and Alex Burghelia.

The startup has developed a marketplace for resale products, which buys, checks and sells refurbished phones and offers a 14-day return and a 12-month warranty.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)