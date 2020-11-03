Newsroom
Several flights from Bucharest to Germany and Switzerland, canceled on Wednesday
11 March 2020
At least three flights from Bucharest to destinations in Germany and Switzerland were canceled on Wednesday, March 11, without prior notice, local Economica.net reported, quoting affected passengers.

The list of canceled flights includes a flight to Munich operated by Lufthansa, which was supposed to depart from Otopeni airport at 12:55, and two flights operated by Wizz Air – one to Dortmund (13:30) and another one to Basel (13:45). All three flights appear as canceled on the official website Bucharestairports.ro.

The affected passengers said that that they have not been notified in advance about cancelation of flights. For example, one of the passengers that were supposed to fly to Dortmund told Economica.net that they were notified just before taking off. “We were brought by bus to retrieve our luggage and we were told that we can get our money back at the arrivals terminal,” the passenger said.

The Romanian authorities have added Northern France and Spain’s capital Madrid to the list of red zones with many cases of coronavirus infection, while the rest of France, Germany and Spain were added to the list of yellow zones, with moderate numbers of coronavirus infections. People coming from red zones will be placed under institutionalized quarantine, similarly to those who come from Italy, and those who come to Romania from the yellow zones will be asked to isolate themselves at home for 14 days.

Romania also canceled all flights to and from Italy, as well as buses and trains.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

40