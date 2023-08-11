Energy

Five investors with PV panel production projects applied for Romanian grants

11 August 2023

Five companies filed requests for state grants aimed to help them develop PV panel production capacities, Profit.ro announced.

Among them is the German investor that promised EUR 1bn investments in a PV panel production factory in Romania, AE Solar.

Under the state aid scheme announced and managed by the Ministry of Energy under the Resilience Facility, grants of up to EUR 15mn per project/enterprise can be extended.

Another investor interested in building PV panel factories in Romania is the Hungarian citizen Attila Keresztes, CEO of the Hungarian company Astrasun, which provides design, construction, operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic parks. He owns Sunflower Hundred SRL, set up in January this year, and said that he wants to invest EUR 320mn in three solar panel factories in southern Romania.

(Photo: Deyan Georgiev/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

