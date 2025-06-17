Sibiu International Theatre Festival: Performances of two Israeli dance companies canceled due to flight disruptions

The performances of the Israeli companies Vertigo Dance Company and Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, scheduled in the program of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS), have been canceled due to flight bans in Israel, the organizers of the Sibiu festival announced.

The FITS president, Constantin Chiriac, said that solutions were being sought to fill the program on the days when the two companies were supposed to perform.

Vertigo Dance Company was supposed to deliver two performances of the show Manna on June 22 and June 23. Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company was scheduled to hold two performances of the show The Director's Cut - Best of Kibbutz on June 24 and 25.

The cancellations also affect other related events, including workshops with choreographer Noa Wertheim (June 20-21), performing artists Grace Ward and Colette Rheude (June 23), as well as conferences with Noa Wertheim (June 23) and Rami Be'er, the artistic director of Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (June 24).

The audience will be able to watch the performances of the two companies in an online format, according to the original schedule: Manna on June 23 and The Director's Cut - Best of Kibbutz on June 25. Each performance will be available for 24 hours.

The value of tickets purchased online will be refunded to the payment card. Those who purchased tickets from the Radu Stanca National Theater ticket office can get a refund there.

This year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) is set to take place between June 20 and June 29, bringing a host of productions from all over the world to the central Romanian city.

Six personalities will receive a star on Sibiu's Walk of Fame this year. They are actor Bill Murray, actress Kathleen Turner, Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, the recipient of the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, Japanese actor Kuranosuke Sasaki, Belgian choreographer Alain Platel, and French playwright and director Alexis Michalik.

(Photo: Yevhen Titov | Dreamstime.com)

