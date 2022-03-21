Sibiu International Theater Festival plans drone light show for opening & closing festivities

Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) has decided to replace the fireworks with drone light shows at its opening and closing festivities this year.

With this, the Radu Stanca National Theater in Sibiu (TNRS), the organizer of FITS, opted for an environmentally-friendly solution, without a negative impact on Sibiu's inhabitants or their pets, the institution explained in a release.

TNRS has already opened the public acquisition bid to acquire the drone light services, it said.

“Sibiu is a SMART city, concerned with alternative and non-polluting solutions, and we want to align to this trend. […] This will benefit the environment, and the audience will enjoy outstanding moments; this is the first time in the country that such a concept is presented at a theater festival,” Constantin Chiriac, the general manager of TNRS and president of FITS, said.

This year’s edition of FITS is scheduled to take place between June 24 and July 3. The chosen theme is ‘Beauty.’

(Photo: Fireworks at the closing of FITS by Ungureanu Vadim | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com