Romanian fitness studios respond to coronavirus shutdowns with online classes

Several local fitness chains and studios have started offering online workout sessions amid the wider coronavirus shutdowns, keeping their clients close and active as many have switched to working from home and limiting any non-essential going-out activity.

LadyFIT Gym, which runs two studios in Bucharest, has started offering live training sessions online. The gym introduced a new subscription option dedicated to online classes, while the other type of gym passes in its portfolio can also be used for the online training sessions.

Argentinian yoga instructor Carlos L'Abbate, who delivers group classes in English, in several locations in Bucharest (Hermitage and Ota), has announced he would start offering offer free, live-streaming yoga classes and meditations. His regular classes are canceled for the time being. The launch of the Romanian-language version of his book "About Presence" was also to be streamed online.

Meanwhile, World Class, the biggest fitness club operator in Romania, announced it was freezing the passes of its members as clubs all over the country shut down because of the recently-announced Covid-19 restrictions. The club said it was working on video training sessions offered by the network’s instructors.

(Photo: Citalliance | Dreamstime.com)

