UK real estate group First Property says it's time to invest in Romania

First Property Group, a British real estate asset management and investment fund listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, abandoned the idea of pulling out from the Romanian market and instead announced more investment plans.

If half a year ago, Profit.ro announced that the group had started its exit from Romania by selling the last warehouse it owned in the country, now Ben Habib, CEO of First Property Group, told the Romanian publication that the strategy is to continue investing in the local market.

"We are no longer actively looking to sell the rest of the properties we own in Romania. On the contrary, we are looking to buy more properties. With a falling market, it is now more interesting to buy than sell. Now is a good time to buy more properties in Romania", Ben Habib, CEO of First Property Group, told Profit.ro, adding that for those who have money and are optimistic, now is a good time to make investments.

