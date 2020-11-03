Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 08:12
Business
Romanian lawmakers radically change state guarantees program for mortgages
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government-backed mortgage guarantees program known as “First Home” will have its terms radically amended and will be re-named “One Family - One Home,” the Chamber of Deputies has decided.

Essentially, the program will be dedicated to low-income families, particularly those with children, whereas it has been more general so far and aimed at helping all the parties - banks, developers and population, Profit.ro reported.

Furthermore, the program envisages financial subsidies extended to the recipient families depending on the number of children. The vulnerable families will have 2 percentage points (pp) of the interest rate financed by the state, which will also guarantee the entire loan (compared to 40-50% of the value of the loan guaranteed by the state under the First Home program).

However, only households with aggregate net income of under RON 4,500 (EUR 940) or RON 7,000 (EUR 1,450) in the case of families with children, qualify for the state guarantees program under the amended format.

The draft law was initiated by the former finance minister and Social Democrat senator Eugen Teodorovici. It was passed by the Senate last year and the Chamber of Deputies voted for it unanimously.

The bill only needs the president’s signature to come into force.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 08:12
Business
Romanian lawmakers radically change state guarantees program for mortgages
11 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government-backed mortgage guarantees program known as “First Home” will have its terms radically amended and will be re-named “One Family - One Home,” the Chamber of Deputies has decided.

Essentially, the program will be dedicated to low-income families, particularly those with children, whereas it has been more general so far and aimed at helping all the parties - banks, developers and population, Profit.ro reported.

Furthermore, the program envisages financial subsidies extended to the recipient families depending on the number of children. The vulnerable families will have 2 percentage points (pp) of the interest rate financed by the state, which will also guarantee the entire loan (compared to 40-50% of the value of the loan guaranteed by the state under the First Home program).

However, only households with aggregate net income of under RON 4,500 (EUR 940) or RON 7,000 (EUR 1,450) in the case of families with children, qualify for the state guarantees program under the amended format.

The draft law was initiated by the former finance minister and Social Democrat senator Eugen Teodorovici. It was passed by the Senate last year and the Chamber of Deputies voted for it unanimously.

The bill only needs the president’s signature to come into force.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Five infected, hospital closed after retired cop ignored safety measures
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: Over 40,000 people coming from Italy have entered Romania in last two weeks
11 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: People coming to Romania from northern France and Madrid area will be placed under quarantine
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania’s president asks citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to crowded places
10 March 2020
Social
Update - Coronavirus epidemic speeds up in Romania: 11 new cases reported on Tuesday
10 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania and the world: Situation summary, restrictions & safety tips
09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40