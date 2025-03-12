Fintech startup NAGA offers clients zero commission for Romanian stocks on its global trading platform

NAGA Group, a Romanian-owned fintech listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which boasts 2.1 million users globally on its investment app, recently integrated Romanian stocks on its global platform.

With the integration, NAGA announced that it is the first international broker to offer direct access to shares of Romanian companies, both on the main and AeRO market, for all its clients, facilitating investments in BVB globally. Moreover, it will offer 0% commission in 2025 on the purchase of shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for retail investor clients who open an account within the first three months of launch, according to the company.

NAGA’s history and the new promotion centered on Romania, done in partnership with broker Swiss Capital, was discussed in a press conference in Bucharest on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by NAGA CEO Octavian Pătrașcu and Horia Păcurar, Head of Bucharest Branch.

NAGA’s history and growth

NAGA first appeared and developed as a startup in Germany but was acquired by its Romanian competitor, CAPEX, owned by Octavian Pătrașcu, in 2024. Currently, Pătraşcu, who is 38, is the CEO and majority shareholder of NAGA, along with FOSUN Group and Apeiron.

Post-merger, the company saw rapid growth of profitability and development. With the merger also came a renewed focus on social trading and a diversified user base, with around half in the EU and half worldwide. The company soon opened 10 offices on 4 continents.

NAGA has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017, with a free float of around 30%, and is regulated by financial authorities such as CySEC (Cyprus), FCSA (South Africa), ADGM FSRA (United Arab Emirates), and FSA (Seychelles). In Romania, NAGA is registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

At the moment, NAGA is active in 190 countries, with 2.1 million users and EUR 62.3 million in revenue. The company also holds 11 licenses for trading, crypto, and payments.

Future plans

NAGA’s current roadmap projects reaching 5 million users after a new version of the app is released, and double that with the launch of its SuperApp, NAGA One, which will integrate AI trading, social agents, and trading assistant currently in development by its dedicated AI team.

NAGA, which is a mobile-first company with over 70% preferring the app to the desktop version, aims to offer clients the possibility to invest in stocks, CFDs, hold physical crypto, and make payments, but also take out loans based on their portfolio on the SuperApp.

NAGA also wants to offer users a tier system and up to 7.5% interest for inactive funds. To keep growing, company management aims to leverage NAGA's diverse user base - with 40% of revenues coming from the Gulf countries and 30% from Germany - for a dual listing on the US market.

To achieve that, the company is considering scrapping commissions long-term and asking users for a subscription instead. The latter is, however, capital-intensive and in its early research stages.

“The priority right now is populating the app with users, to strengthen our social trading,” said Octavian Pătrașcu. “The market is very fragmented right now, but users want a single app for everything to do with money. This is the next step in the sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, NAGA’s activity in Romania itself, launched only a few weeks ago, is still limited. Users can only buy stocks, not bonds, which the company holds in the customers’ name.

