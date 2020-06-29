Authorities fine Bucharest businesses, seaside events for not complying with coronavirus prevention norms

The Bucharest Police, the Public Health Department, and the National Authority for Consumer Protection have checked several businesses in the capital this past weekend to see if they complied with the norms set to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The raid, which took place on the night of Saturday, June 27, to Sunday, June 28, targeted 146 businesses in the capital.

The authorities levied 60 fines, amounting to RON 86,000 (EUR 17,731), News.ro reported. Of these, 29 penalties, amounting to RON 56,400 (EUR 11,628), were levied for not complying with measures introduced during the state of alert to prevent and combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authorities fined businesses that did not organize their activities outside or did not set up an epidemiological triage, and the compulsory hand disinfection for their staff and the visitors. They also levied 20 fines to those not wearing a mask in indoor public venues, commercial venues, and workplaces.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, June 28, the Tuzla Gendarmerie levied fines amounting to over RON 20,000 to the organizer of a concert on the Tuzla beach and the participants, News.ro reported. These were fined for not complying with the coronavirus prevention norms.

The concert organizer was fined RON 4,000 (EUR 824), while the 32 participants received fines totaling RON 18,500 (EUR 3, 814).

A night before, on the same beach, they fined the organizer of a music show RON 2,000 (EUR 412) and the participants a total of RON 8,000 (EUR 1,649) for not complying with the norms to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

(Photo: Adel al Haddad/ Inquam Photos)

