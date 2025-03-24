Financial backer of Romanian pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu contests preventive detention

Bogdan Peşchir, the financial backer of Romanian far-right and pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu, has contested the 30-day preventive detention imposed by judges.

Peşchir was detained after a series of home searches in a criminal case concerning voter bribery. Prosecutors say he offered nearly USD 900,000 in the form of gifts on TikTok to individuals to influence the vote in favor of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

“Investigations carried out so far have shown that between March 28, 2024, and January 31, 2025, the defendant offered the sum USD 879,521 in the form of gifts on the TikTok app and amounts of RON 302,547 and USD 17,859 through transfers made via the Revolut app (bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets), to 265 individuals, in order to persuade them to vote for a specific candidate in the 2024 presidential elections,” investigators claim, cited by News.ro.

The businessman contested the preventive detention on the very day the measure was decided. According to his lawyers, Peşchir feels “discriminated against for his political opinions.”

Asked how his client obtained the money, one lawyer said that Peşchir has been active in the cryptocurrency market for about seven years. He also mentioned that his client has been making donations on TikTok for two years and that this has no connection with anyone’s political preferences.

Bogdan Peșchir is one of the most well-known figures on TikTok, despite not being a content creator himself. His notoriety stems from the massive donations he makes to content creators.

A report filed by the Romanian Intelligence Service, SRI, mentions Peşchir by name as one of Călin Georgescu’s major financial backers. The report served as the basis for the cancellation of the 2024 presidential elections.

Călin Georgescu, the first-placed candidate in last year's first round of voting, always claimed he spent no money on his campaign.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)