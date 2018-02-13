Financial analysts see weaker Romanian currency, higher inflation

The Romanian currency will further weaken this year against the Euro, exceeding a rate of RON 4.7 per EUR, according to a forecast by Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts CFA.

They also expect the interbank offer rate ROBOR, the reference for loans in local currency, to reach 3% and inflation to soar to 3.7% in the next 12 months.

The forecast resulting in a Macroeconomic Trust indicator is based on a survey among CFA Romania’s members, held in the last week of every month. The RON/EUR exchange rate is currently at 4.65, up from an average of RON 4.56 per EUR in 2017.

