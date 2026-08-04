Romania launches new Fidelis government bond offering this week

Romania's Finance Ministry will launch the eighth Fidelis government bond offering of 2026 on August 7, with annual interest rates of up to 7.5% for RON-denominated securities and 6.3% for euro-denominated bonds. Subscriptions will remain open until August 14.

For bonds denominated in RON, the ministry is offering an interest rate of 6.3% for a two-year maturity, 6.9% for four years, and 7.5% for ten years.

Euro-denominated securities carry interest rates of 4% for a three-year maturity and 6.3% for a ten-year maturity.

The August edition also includes special tranches for blood donors. Investors who can provide proof of having donated blood since March 1, 2026, can access a 7.3% interest rate on two-year RON-denominated bonds and 5% on three-year euro-denominated securities.

Blood donors also benefit from lower minimum subscription thresholds. The minimum investment is RON 500, compared with the standard RON 5,000, with subscriptions capped at RON 100,000. For euro-denominated securities, the minimum is EUR 100 instead of EUR 1,000, with a maximum subscription of EUR 20,000.

The bonds can be purchased by resident and non-resident individuals aged over 18 through participating banks and brokers and will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Income earned from holding Fidelis government bonds is tax-exempt, while investors can also sell the securities on the stock exchange before maturity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)