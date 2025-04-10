Romania’s presidency meets foreign investors on hot economic topics

Interim president Ilie Bolojan met with leaders of companies represented by the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) on 9 April in a high-level dialogue organised by the Presidential Administration to address pressing economic issues. The discussions covered a broad array of topics, including fiscal reform, sovereign credit ratings, the defense sector, investment strategies, and European fund absorption, according to a press release from the FIC.

Other items on the agenda included reforms in health and education, improvements in Romania's capital markets, and strategies for reducing bureaucracy and accelerating the digitalization of public administration. The energy transition and compliance with climate targets, as well as the European Union's evolving industrial priorities, were also part of the discussions.

Participants emphasized that Romania has a significant opportunity to enhance regional competitiveness if it adopts strategic policies aimed at attracting major investments. The dialogue highlighted that supporting high-value sectors and ensuring long-term economic resilience is essential for reducing fiscal pressure and preparing the national economy for external shocks.

"In a tense geopolitical context, it is important for the country's economy to be as productive and oriented towards high value-added investments as possible," the council stated, underlining the urgency for structural reforms and long-term planning.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)