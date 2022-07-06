Carrefour and FARA Foundation set up second therapeutic garden for people with disabilities in Suceava

Carrefour Romania and the FARA Foundation announced the setting up of a second therapeutic garden within the Emanuel Therapy and Recovery Center in Suceava, which includes an integrated outdoor sensory circuit. In addition, nutrition specialists, psychologists and pediatricians provide guidance and food support to families caring for at least one person with disabilities at three therapeutic spaces in the city.

The project started in June with the arrangement of the first therapeutic garden in Cacica, in Suceava county.

"We aim for a long-term impact through an innovative approach and complementary activities. From increasing the time spent in nature, culinary skills and understanding the importance of a healthy diet to guidance for safe physical activity, we create a comprehensive therapeutic program that supports the physical health and well-being of children and young people with disabilities. I'm glad to continue in the same direction after the first results recorded at Cacica, and we remain faithful to our approach to thinking and implementing projects with a transversal impact on the structure of our strategy," said Alina Gamauf, Member of the Executive Committee, Carrefour Romania.

Therapeutic gardens and the outdoor sensory circuit have the role of stimulating children's senses and encouraging their participation in various social activities with parents and therapists.

Roxana Girip, Executive Director of the FARA Foundation, explained: "All these outdoor therapeutic facilities have a positive impact on both children and parents and strengthen their relationship with therapists."

FARA, founded 30 years ago by Jane Nicholson, runs programs in Suceava county, Popești Leordeni (Ilfov) and Satu Mare. It works with children, youth, and families living in poor communities, offering programs aiming to tackle poverty through education, supporting adults with learning disabilities, and offering therapy and special-needs education to children with complex needs. Its children's homes provide an alternative to state care, while a dedicated program targets institutionalized care-leavers.

