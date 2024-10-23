Family of four needs a minimum monthly budget of EUR 2,100 for a decent living in Romania

The value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent living for a family of four (two adults and two children) reached RON 10,450 (EUR 2,100) per month in September 2024, according to the updated data released by Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania and Syndex Romania. The figure is 4.7% higher than in 2023 when it averaged RON 9,978 per month.

Monthly food costs increased by 5.7% in September 2024 vs September 2023 for a family of four, while clothing and footwear costs rose by 6.1%.

According to the same source, the value of the minimum consumption basket for a family of two adults and one child is RON 8,586 per month, while for a family of two adults without children, it is RON 6,435. Meanwhile, a single person needs a minimum budget of RON 3,972 per month for a decent living.

The basket value was recalculated based on the price indices communicated by the National Institute of Statistics for September 2024 compared to September 2023, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation said.

The increase in the total value of the consumption basket this year is determined by the rise in costs for most items, except housing expenses (utilities and maintenance). The most significant increases (more than RON 100 per month) were for food and for the purchase of a home.

The idea of a minimum consumption basket for a decent living involves compiling a set of periodic expenditures necessary to meet basic needs for a given family structure. Besides the immediate needs for survival - shelter, food - the minimum basket for a decent living covers a comprehensive set of current needs such as clothing, personal hygiene, education, healthcare, transport, communications, recreation, as well as possible unexpected expenses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)