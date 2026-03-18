Romania’s Făgăraș Fest returns with concerts, guided tours, and focus on nature in July

Făgăraș Fest will return this summer at the foothills of Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains, bringing together music, outdoor activities, and environmental themes. The seventh edition of the festival will take place in Sebeșu de Sus, Sibiu County, between July 10 and 12.

The event will feature concerts by Romanian bands Vița de Vie and ROA, as well as a performance by the Sibiu Philharmonic. Alongside the music program, the festival will include guided hikes, nature tours, family activities, and discussions with specialists.

This year’s edition introduces a central theme dedicated to ecosystem services, focusing on the benefits that the Făgăraș Mountains provide, such as clean air, water, biodiversity, and climate regulation.

More than 30 guided tours, the highest number so far, will be organized, taking participants through forests, rivers, and mountain trails, offering practical insights into how ecosystems function. The program also includes the Carpathia Talks series, where experts and guests will discuss environmental topics and the relationship between communities and nature.

Moreover, the festival maintains its family-friendly component, with activities designed for children, including outdoor games and educational competitions focused on exploring the natural environment.

Evening concerts will complement the daytime activities, turning the festival into a mix of music, nature, and community experiences. The event also supports local producers, with food, drinks, and handmade products sourced from nearby villages.

Tickets are available on the festival’s official website, with early-bird pricing for a limited number of passes. A camping area will also be available for participants throughout the weekend.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)