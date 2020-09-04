Covid-19 pandemic: Facebook’s Community Help feature available in Romania

Facebook’s Community Help feature is now available in Romania, allowing users to request help or support those affected by Covid-19, the company announced.

The feature, adapted for the current pandemic, is part of the company’s "efforts to make it easier for people to request or offer help to their neighbors and donate to fundraisers."

The new Community Help feature was launched globally on March 31, and starting today, April 9, it is also available to users in Romania. It can be accessed in the Information Center or by visiting: facebook.com/covidsupport. There, users can request or offer help to their neighbors and donate to fundraisers for relief efforts.

People can use Community Help for everything from delivering groceries to elderly neighbors to volunteering to distribute food through local food banks.

The Community Help was first announced in 2016, to help people to get the help they needed following natural disasters. This is the first time Facebook is bringing Community Help to a global health crisis, the company said.

Two weeks ago, Facebook launched the Covid-19 Information Center as a source of updates from national and global health authorities, as well as content and best practices on disease prevention.

The Covid-19 Information Center is currently available in more than 30 countries and will be rolling out to more countries in the coming days.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

