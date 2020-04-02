UPDATE: Singer Lara Fabian cancels Bucharest concert hours before start over lack of payment

Singer Lara Fabian, who was due to perform in Bucharest on February 3, canceled her concert a few hours before the scheduled start hour. In a Facebook post, the singer explained that she cannot go on performing without being paid.

UPDATE: The organizers of the event, International Creative Talents SRL, said they will file a lawsuit for the false claims that she was not paid, Digi24.ro reported.

The organizers said they prepared the concert to the very last detail, and that most of the tickets were sold. They say the artist decided to leave the concert venue around 16:00 in the afternoon and head for the airport, without discussing this with any representative of the organizers and without offering an explanation.

The singer explained that the show was canceled because of circumstances “independent of her will” and that the person who was supposed to pay for the shows was unable to do so.

“I can’t accept to remain blind to such abuse, nor can I continue to perform, when I obviously have to pay all of my crew and concert expenses, without being paid myself to cover it all. It’s just such a horrible situation. I’ve tried to keep going, hoping it would all sort itself out but it’s only gotten worse and regrettably we have now been put in a situation that I can’t go on. This has caused me enormous pain and stress over the last few months, to the point I have been so ill I physically could not perform the last time I came to Bucharest in December,” she explained.

The singer said she cannot tolerate the situation and will make use of all “legal means” to be able to return to Bucharest as soon as possible.

“Bucharest, I promise you, soon I will sing again for you ...And yes, we will celebrate music and love together in the joy that binds us.”

Fabian was due to perform at Sala Palatului as part of her 50 World Tour, promoting her 14th studio album Papillon.

Initially, the concert should have taken place in November 2019 but it was rescheduled for February of this year because of some health issues of the artist.

(Photo: Lara Fabian Facebook Page)

