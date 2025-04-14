M&A

EY: slow start for Romania’s M&A market in Q1

14 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 51 transactions in the first quarter of the year, with an estimated combined value of USD 1 billion, reflecting a 25% decrease in the number of transactions and 29% in value compared to Q4 2024, according to an EY analysis quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The lower estimated value of M&A in Q1 2025 was also affected by the record share of deals with undisclosed transaction values (84%).

Also, the lower level of transactions during this period was largely due to a slow start to the year, with January recording the lowest number of transactions (10) since September 2023).

In the last three months of 2024, 68 transactions took place on the local market, with a value of USD 1.4 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

EY: slow start for Romania’s M&A market in Q1

14 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 51 transactions in the first quarter of the year, with an estimated combined value of USD 1 billion, reflecting a 25% decrease in the number of transactions and 29% in value compared to Q4 2024, according to an EY analysis quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The lower estimated value of M&A in Q1 2025 was also affected by the record share of deals with undisclosed transaction values (84%).

Also, the lower level of transactions during this period was largely due to a slow start to the year, with January recording the lowest number of transactions (10) since September 2023).

In the last three months of 2024, 68 transactions took place on the local market, with a value of USD 1.4 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 April 2025
Healthcare
Social Monitor: Low vaccination coverage fuels alarming measles surge in Romania
15 April 2025
Politics
Far-right George Simion leads Romanian presidential race, followed closely by ruling coalition's candidate
15 April 2025
Tech
Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model
14 April 2025
Events
Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27
14 April 2025
Events
Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025
14 April 2025
Startup
Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May
14 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign
14 April 2025
Politics
Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan