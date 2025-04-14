EY: slow start for Romania’s M&A market in Q1

The Romanian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 51 transactions in the first quarter of the year, with an estimated combined value of USD 1 billion, reflecting a 25% decrease in the number of transactions and 29% in value compared to Q4 2024, according to an EY analysis quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The lower estimated value of M&A in Q1 2025 was also affected by the record share of deals with undisclosed transaction values (84%).

Also, the lower level of transactions during this period was largely due to a slow start to the year, with January recording the lowest number of transactions (10) since September 2023).

In the last three months of 2024, 68 transactions took place on the local market, with a value of USD 1.4 billion.

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)