EY study: Romania is key target for investments in logistics and business support

Romania is the fourth most targeted destination for investors envisaging new businesses or business expansion in Europe next year, at par with France and after Portugal, Great Britain and Lithuania, according to a study revealed by Bogdan Ion, Country Managing Partner EY Romania & Moldova.

Romania has remained a favourite destination for investors in Eastern Europe after two years of pandemic and despite the situation in Ukraine, according to the EY study, which indicates that 56% of foreign companies intend to set up or expand their operations in the country.

"Romania ranks the first in Europe, according to our study, from the perspective of investment intentions, if we talk about supply and logistics chains," Bogdan Ion said, according to Economica.net.

Among other important sectors targeted, there is the business support providing industry envisaged by 23% of the investors - the second biggest score among the European countries.

According to investors, the sectors with the strongest growth potential in Romania are information technology, media and telecommunications; the consumer goods industry, including agribusiness; automotive industry with related branches. These sectors were mentioned as key sectors in the previous study as well.

In terms of cities, the study places Bucharest in the 25th place out of 44 cities, surpassing capitals such as Budapest, Vilnius, and Riga, but also important European cities, such as Munich, Porto, Rotterdam, Geneva, and Valencia.

In 2021, Bucharest was clearly the most targeted city in Romania for foreign direct investment (FDI), leading the ranking with 38.9%, while the western region accounted for 19.5% of foreign direct investment, channelled to Arad and Timiş counties.

However, the gap between the Western region and Bucharest may be almost equal in terms of investors' plans for this year. Nearly a quarter of future investments in Romania (24%) will be attracted by the West region, the main county in this area being Sălaj, with 9% of investments, followed by Arad, Timiş and Bihor, all with 5% each.

Muntenia is in third place, Argeş and Prahova being the only representatives, each with 3.5% of the total investments.

On the other hand, the northeastern area of ​​Romania is represented by Neamţ County (1.8%) and Suceava County (1.8%). In the southern part of Romania, the only county that will attract investment, according to respondents, is Teleorman, with 1.8% of the total.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)