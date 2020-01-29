Former NY investment banker joins EY Romania’s Transaction Assistance department

Andrei Eftimie, a Romanian investment banker with 14 years of experience in New York, has joined the EY team as an Associate Partner in the Transaction Assistance department, the Capital Debt Advisory team for Central and South-East Europe.
He will have a regional role, and his activity will focus mainly on structuring alternative financing transactions (private debt funds, mezzanine funds, hedge funds, family offices and other institutional investors). At the same time, he will initiate and manage the relationship with the sources of capital for the entire region.
Andrei Eftimie holds an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York and is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest. He has 14 years of experience in investment banking in New York, where he has worked mainly in the area of leveraged buyout (LBO) financing and corporate financial services for private equity funds. Prior to moving to New York, Andrei Eftimie was a corporate banker at an international bank in Bucharest.
“Alternative capital (direct lending) is a widely used financing source for mature capital markets in Western Europe and the USA. We are seeing increased interest from debt funds for Central and South-Eastern Europe and we believe that this source of funding will become increasingly important in the near future. This new team will allow EY customers in the region to access alternative sources of capital, in addition to traditional banking,” said Florin Vasilica, Leader of EY Romania’s Transaction Assistance department.
(Photo source: EY Romania)
