Business

EY study puts Romania's underground economy at 13.1%

01 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's underground economy has been on a downward trend in recent years, reaching 13.1% of GDP in 2023 (1 percentage point above the global average), from 31.3% of GDP in 2000, 19.5% in 2013 and 15.1% in 2019, according to estimates included in a global study on the topic published by the consulting firm EY.

The problem with these estimates has always been the source and quality of the information used as inputs, which is why estimates have always been questioned, said Alex Milcev, Partner, Leader of the Tax and Legal Assistance department, EY Romania, in a company press release.

"Romania's underground economy represents around one-eighth of GDP, according to the EY global study Shadow Economy Exposed: Estimates for the World and Policy Paths. The good news is that its share in the total economy is decreasing from one year to the next, as part of a trend of over two decades," Milcev said.

The EY study analyzed 131 countries over a 23-year period (2000-2023)

"In this context, the weight attributed to Romania does not look special, but, admittedly, with this level, Romania remains at the bottom of the EU ranking," the report reads.

(Photo: Tomnex/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

EY study puts Romania's underground economy at 13.1%

01 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's underground economy has been on a downward trend in recent years, reaching 13.1% of GDP in 2023 (1 percentage point above the global average), from 31.3% of GDP in 2000, 19.5% in 2013 and 15.1% in 2019, according to estimates included in a global study on the topic published by the consulting firm EY.

The problem with these estimates has always been the source and quality of the information used as inputs, which is why estimates have always been questioned, said Alex Milcev, Partner, Leader of the Tax and Legal Assistance department, EY Romania, in a company press release.

"Romania's underground economy represents around one-eighth of GDP, according to the EY global study Shadow Economy Exposed: Estimates for the World and Policy Paths. The good news is that its share in the total economy is decreasing from one year to the next, as part of a trend of over two decades," Milcev said.

The EY study analyzed 131 countries over a 23-year period (2000-2023)

"In this context, the weight attributed to Romania does not look special, but, admittedly, with this level, Romania remains at the bottom of the EU ranking," the report reads.

(Photo: Tomnex/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region
31 March 2025
Macro
Erste sees growing optimism in Romania as 'political uncertainties subside'
31 March 2025
Interviews
First Romanian to reach mystical Lake Tele: Irina Papuc on her once-in-a-lifetime Congo adventure