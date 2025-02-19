Society

Extreme cold grips Romania as meteorologists issue yellow weather warning

19 February 2025

Romania is bracing for an extended period of extreme cold, with the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issuing a yellow weather warning for most of the country until Monday, February 24. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with nighttime and early morning lows ranging between -18 and -10 degrees Celsius, including in Bucharest.

In the southern, eastern, and central regions, daytime temperatures will also remain below freezing, with highs generally ranging between -6 and 0 degrees.

In Bucharest, the cold snap will bring particularly harsh conditions, with maximum temperatures staying in negative territory and nighttime lows plunging to -19 degrees Celsius in some areas. The capital will experience variable cloud cover and light to moderate winds, with occasional fog in the mornings and evenings.

ANM says the freezing temperatures will persist through the weekend, with little relief expected until early next week.

The yellow alert applies to Bucharest and numerous counties across the country, including Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța, Iași, Sibiu, and Suceava, among others. 

In some western counties, such as Arad, Bihor, and Timiș, only certain areas will be affected.

Cold weather warning

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Diana Coman/Dreamstime.com)

