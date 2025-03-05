Energy

Expro secures USD 10 mln contracts for Neptun Deep gas project in Romania’s Black Sea

05 March 2025

US-headquartered Expro, a leading provider of energy services, announced that it had been awarded major contracts, either as a direct contractor or subcontractor to OMV Petrom, totaling more than USD 10 million for the Neptun Deep gas project in Romania’s Black Sea.

The contracts involve Expro’s subsea landing string (SSLS), SeaCure cementing technology, tubular running services (TRS), and Coretrax Advance drilling tools to support the project in offshore Romania.

Andrei Ion, Expro Senior Area Manager in Europe Mediterranean and Caspian, said: “With the awarding of these contracts, Expro is progressing with our plans to expand our operations and strengthen our support of the energy industry in Eastern Europe and beyond.”

Neptun Deep is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea. It is developed by OMV Petrom SA as operator and SNGN Romgaz SA, through its affiliate Romgaz Black Sea Limited, each holding 50% participation.

The two contracts mark the latest stage in Expro’s growth in Romania. Recent investments by the company include opening a new office in Bucharest, setting up a new operational base, and a program to grow its Romanian-based staff.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has more than 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Energy

