Romanian company invests EUR 2.5 mln in stat-of-the-art paper bag production line

Biodegradable paper packaging manufacturer Exonia from Iași invested EUR 2.5 million in a new production line that will allow the factory to increase its production capacity by over 5,000 tonnes, or the equivalent of 100 million packages annually.

According to the founder of the Exonia company, Tiberiu Stoian, it is "probably the most efficient and expensive technological line in the world for the production of paper bags and sacks."

The Exonia Iași Group was founded in the 2000s by Tiberiu Stoian, an entrepreneur who invested in the packaging industry, IT, tourism, and trade in Romania and the USA. The group is made up of three entities, namely Exonia Holding, manufacturer of paper packaging, Exonia Production, manufacturer of plastic packaging and Artis Design, integrator of industrial digitalization solutions.

Exonia Holding is valued at over EUR 25 million, according to Profit.ro.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)