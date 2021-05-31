Bucharest subway to host art exhibition

The Bucharest subway will host the exhibition Arta cucereşte Bucureştiul! (Art conquers Bucharest) starting June 1.

The exhibition is part of a project rolled out by Art Safari in a partnership with Metrorex, the operator of the city's subway.

The commuters using the subway's 1 and 3 lines will be able to see reproductions of works by Romanian artists, accompanied by explanatory texts.

For three months, they will be able to see works by Samuel Mutzner, a disciple of Claude Monet, Constantin Piliuţă, women artists such as Magdalena Rădulescu, Merica Râmniceanu, and Cecilia Cuţescu – Storck, but also contemporary artists such as Irina Dragomir or Victor Fota.

The project is meant to familiarize the public with the works of Romanian artists.

Art Safari also worked on an exhibition dedicated to Romanian art opened in the boarding area of Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport.

(Photo: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com)

