EVERGENT Investments offers a 7.06% yield dividend. The Board of Directors convenes the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings for April 29/30, 2024

The Board of Directors proposes a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share, with a 7.06% yield.

RON 81.7 million is the estimated fund allocated to dividends in 2023.

The net result of RON 203.75 million exceeded the budgeted result for the year 2023 by 158%.

The record value of assets under management on December 31, 2023, was RON 2.95 billion.

RON 197.2 million were invested in the energy, banking, agribusiness, and IT sectors in 2023.

The estimated investment budget for 2024 is RON 155.8 million.

Over 50% of EVERGENT Investments’ portfolio structure is aligned with ESG principles.

The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, convenes the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders for April 29/30, 2024.

The most important items on the agenda subject to the shareholders’ vote are:

approval of the separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2023, accompanied by the auditor’s opinion.

distribution of a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share, with a yield of 7.06%. The estimated dividend fund is RON 81,694,796.85, allocated from the net result of the financial year ended on December 31, 2023.

approval of the Activity Program and the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for the year 2024.

approval of the reduction of the share capital from RON 96,175,359.20 to RON 90,902,859.20.

approval of own share buy-back programs “10, 11 and 12” in order to reduce the share capital by 3% for the shareholders’ benefit, namely for Stock Option Plan programs.

“2023 was a year of significant growth for EVERGENT Investments, with a record total asset value of RON 3 billion and a net result that surpassed the RON 200 million threshold. The total return of EVERGENT assets (including the dividends paid to the shareholders) was 31.85% in 2023, comparable to the annual returns of the top performing funds in Romania, members of the Fund Managers Association. We achieve great results every year, we have carried out own share buy-backs and paid dividends of over RON 1 billion in the past 15 years, providing direct benefits to our shareholders, and we continue to return value to them in 2024 as well. With a solid investment strategy, we are well positioned to benefit from the capital market opportunities and we are confident that we will continue to developthe company, in the interest of the entire community”, stated Claudiu Doroș, President of the Board of Directors and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

EVERGENT Investments applies the predictable dividend policy of the last 15 years

In 2024, the company offers to allocate RON 81.7 million for the distribution of dividends to its shareholders, in accordance with the predictable dividend policy of the last 15 years. Through the optimal mix between the predictable dividend policy and the buy-back programs, the company returns value to its shareholders. The dividend distribution rates of the last years demonstrate both the predictability of dividend payouts to the shareholders on a consistent basis and the solidity of the company’s cash flows, both of these highlighting a strong financial position within the industry.

About EVERGENT Investments

EVERGENT Investments, with an experience of over 30 years in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer that contributes to the development of the community it belongs to. By implementinga well articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments effectively capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology.

Through its predictable dividend policy and the buy-back programs, the company offers its shareholders both short term profits and long term perspectives of asset value growth. Over the past 15 years, the company has paid over RON 1 billion in dividends and own share buy-backs.

*This is a Press release.