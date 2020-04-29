Coronavirus in Romania: Virtual concerts & parties to live stream online this May 1

May 1, Labor Day, is a public holiday in Romania, as well as yet another occasion to party with friends or go on vacation. This year, however, the movement restrictions will keep everyone at home. But music fans can still party, at home, as some events will be streamed live on the Internet.

May 1 marks the beginning of the summer season in Romania, and the Romanians were usually taking advantage of this extra day off to go on a mini-break. Most were heading to seaside resorts to enjoy the sand and the sea, and to party with their friends and family. Things are different this year, as the coronavirus lockdown keeps everyone at home. In this context, some event organizers decided to move the parties online. We've listed below some events to be streamed live this May 1.

SolidarLocal - The biggest music festival in your living room

SolidarLocal is a virtual music festival that comes to support the medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Romania. Its program features a series of concerts held by top Romanian artists and bands, such as Liviu Teodorescu, Nicole Cherry, Jurjak, Les Elephants Bizarres, We Singing Colors, Rockabella, and Emeric Imre. All the money raised from ticket sales will be donated to local NGO Daruieste Viata, which has been raising funds for the hospitals in Romania, as well as for building a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients. Those who purchase tickets (donate) will receive a code that can be used on the event's website to watch the artists' concerts.

When: May 1

Where: Solidarlocal.ro

Tickets: Iabilet.ro

Further details are available here.

Sunwaves: SW 24H Live Stream

Sunwaves is one of the most famous music festivals in Romania. The event was usually gathering large crowds of electronic music fans at its May 1 edition organized at the seaside. Still, this year the organizers have decided to mark the May 1 holiday with a special 24-hour live stream.

"We may skip the usual debut of summer, but we'll deliver the same energy by bringing the Sunwaves vibes in your living room," the organizers said in the presentation posted on the event's dedicated Facebook page.

When: May 1, 22:00

Further details will be updated here.

1st of May Digital

This is yet another special event for electronic music fans. The virtual party will feature a series of performances streamed live from Daimon Pool, in Bucharest's Tineretului Park. The lineup includes several of the most famous local DJs, such as Adrian Eftimie & Optick, Rosario Internullo, Sllash & Doppe, and The Model.

When: May 1, 11:00 – 21:00

Where: The DJ sets will be streamed on Facebook, on Cyclic's page and the artists' pages

Find out more here.

Live Muncitoresc (Labor Day Live)

This event will feature two virtual parties, which will be streamed live on May 1 and on May 2. Albwho & Manda will perform at the Funky Lounge Herastrau, in Bucharest, for a public that will listen to their music online and party at home. There are two types of tickets available for this event: the General Access pass for two live-streaming sessions (RON 30 + 1 voucher that can be used to buy an alcoholic drink at any of the two Funky locations until December 30, 2020) and the VIP Access pass for two live-streaming sessions (RON 100 + 1 voucher for a bottle of wine or prosecco, which is also valid until December 30)

When: May 1 (17:00-19:00) and May 2 (17:00-19:00)

Tickets: Blt.ro

Find out more here.

Festival du Gaia

Gaia Boutique Club is a popular nightclub in Bucharest. For this May 1, the club also decided to move its parties online, announcing a three-day festival for the end of this week. The virtual event will start with a warm-up party on Thursday, April 30, and will continue with two more parties on May 1 and May 2.

When: April 30, May 1, May 2 (starting 20:00)

Further details here.

Jazz at Home

Jazz lovers can also go online this Friday, May 1, for a special jazz event. This edition's guest is Jack Randle, whose voice is said to be the faithful copy of Frank Sinatra's, according to the event's dedicated Facebook page.

When: May 1, 21:30

Where: SL Jazzing Facebook page

Find out more here.

[email protected]