Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 08:22
Business

Danish investor gets permit for 66MW wind farm in eastern Romania, seeks financing

25 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish group Eurowind has obtained the permits, including from the grid operator, for a 66MW wind farm worth almost EUR 100 mln in Galati, in the eastern part of Romania.

EWE Frumusita, the project company that develops the wind farm, obtained the network connection contract from Distributie Energie Electrică România (DEER), part of the Electrica group - the manager of the network where the investment would be made.

If the developer attracts an investor, the value of the park would be around EUR 100 mln, according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily.

Danish group Eurowind Energy is active in wind project development in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, but also in Romania, where it has a local management team headed by Adrian Dobre. He has been involved in the development of several wind farms.

The Danes started as a family business, currently having expertise in the area of solar park development.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 08:22
Business

Danish investor gets permit for 66MW wind farm in eastern Romania, seeks financing

25 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish group Eurowind has obtained the permits, including from the grid operator, for a 66MW wind farm worth almost EUR 100 mln in Galati, in the eastern part of Romania.

EWE Frumusita, the project company that develops the wind farm, obtained the network connection contract from Distributie Energie Electrică România (DEER), part of the Electrica group - the manager of the network where the investment would be made.

If the developer attracts an investor, the value of the park would be around EUR 100 mln, according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily.

Danish group Eurowind Energy is active in wind project development in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, but also in Romania, where it has a local management team headed by Adrian Dobre. He has been involved in the development of several wind farms.

The Danes started as a family business, currently having expertise in the area of solar park development.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars