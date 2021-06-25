Danish investor gets permit for 66MW wind farm in eastern Romania, seeks financing

Danish group Eurowind has obtained the permits, including from the grid operator, for a 66MW wind farm worth almost EUR 100 mln in Galati, in the eastern part of Romania.

EWE Frumusita, the project company that develops the wind farm, obtained the network connection contract from Distributie Energie Electrică România (DEER), part of the Electrica group - the manager of the network where the investment would be made.

If the developer attracts an investor, the value of the park would be around EUR 100 mln, according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily.

Danish group Eurowind Energy is active in wind project development in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, but also in Romania, where it has a local management team headed by Adrian Dobre. He has been involved in the development of several wind farms.

The Danes started as a family business, currently having expertise in the area of solar park development.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)