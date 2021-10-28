Eurostat: Romania recycles 43% of plastic packaging

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 08:58
Every inhabitant of the European Union generated 34.4 kilograms of plastic packaging waste in 2019, of which 14.1 kilograms were recycled, according to data published on October 27 by the European Statistical Office Eurostat.

Thus, 41% of plastic packaging waste has been recycled in the EU. Nine EU Member States recycled more than half of the plastic packaging waste generated: Lithuania (70%), the Czech Republic (61%), Bulgaria (59%, 2018 data), the Netherlands (57%), Sweden and Slovakia ( both with 53%), Spain (52%), Cyprus (51%) and Slovenia (50%).

Data for 2018 are valid for Romania, when 43% of plastic packaging waste was recycled. Between 2009 and 2019, the amount of packaging waste per capita generated in the EU increased by 24% (6.7 kg), while the amount recycled increased significantly by 50% (4.7 kg).

Despite these improvements, the amount of non-recycled plastic packaging waste increased by two kilograms per capita between 2009 and 2019, following a more pronounced increase in the absolute value of plastic packaging waste generated.

(Photo: Ketchana Jedsenarak | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

