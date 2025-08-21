Justice

Europol congratulates Romanian police for seizing USD 600,000 in counterfeit money in one raid

21 August 2025

Romanian police officers were praised for an operation that allowed the seizure of 600,000 fake dollars in a single raid, according to the European police agency Europol. 

The investigation, led by Austria, Portugal, and Spain, was carried out between October 2024 and March 2025 and revealed several new criminal networks involved in counterfeiting currency. Most of these networks operate from outside the EU, mainly from Asia, but also from the Americas and the Middle East. 

Europol announced on Wednesday, August 20, the seizure of nearly one million counterfeit banknotes and coins in euros, dollars, and pounds sterling, spread throughout Europe. The operation was led by authorities from 18 countries.

Few details were disclosed regarding the place of the seizures, but Romanian police officers were praised, in a Europol statement, for an operation that allowed the recovery of 600,000 fake dollars in a single raid. 

“A remarkable success came from Romania, where a single action coordinated by national authorities led to the seizure of 600,000 USD in counterfeit currency,” said Europol’s statement, which does not specify when the raid took place.

The overall operation triggered 102 new investigations targeting criminal networks involved in counterfeiting currency, according to Europol. 

“The vast majority of the confiscated items were modified banknotes, often called ‘movie money,’” Europol specified in its statement.

“Movie money” are reproductions with a shape and color similar to authentic banknotes but containing a small note indicating that they are fake. However, this note is often ignored, which allows criminals to use them as real currency. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Europol)

