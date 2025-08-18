Major drug bust: Romanian police seize EUR 3.5 mln worth of cocaine hidden in camper van

Police have seized EUR 3.5 million worth of cocaine found hidden in a camper van last week and arrested two Serbian citizens suspected of trafficking the drugs through Romania. The operation, carried out by the Organized Crime Directorate – Anti-Drug Service together with DIICOT prosecutors, targeted an international network using the Balkan route to smuggle cocaine into Western Europe.

On August 12, officers intercepted the camper van in Sibiu county. Inside, they discovered 264 packages containing a total of 66.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed under the bed frame, according to the police press release.

A 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both Serbian nationals, were taken into custody at the scene. Investigators also seized EUR 3,500 and USD 200 in cash and four mobile phones believed to be linked to the operation.

Police said the vehicle had entered Romania from Bulgaria through the Giurgiu border crossing before being tracked down.

The suspects were detained for 24 hours on August 13, and the Bucharest Tribunal ordered their preventive arrest for 30 days the following day. Romanian police noted that the two individuals benefit from the presumption of innocence until a final court decision is made.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)