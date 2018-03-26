Over 200 athletes at the European Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest

More than 200 athletes from 32 countries will be in Bucharest this week for the Senior European Weightlifting Championships 2018. The event takes place in the Sydney 2000 Olympic Centre in Izvorani from March 26 to April 1.

Eurosport and TVR are broadcasting the weightlifting championships live. The competition program is available here.

The European Weightlifting Championship is hosted by Romania for the third time after the 1972 (Constanta) and 2009 (Bucharest) editions.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Federatia Romana de Haltere on Facebook)