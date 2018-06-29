Top European robotics experts come to Bucharest at dedicated forum

The European Robotics Forum (ERF), an influential meeting of the robotics community in Europe, will be held in Bucharest, Romania, in March 2019.

Over 1000 European robotics experts are expected to attend the 10th edition of the conference, which will take place between March 20 and March 22 of next year.

On March 19, the euRobotics members general assembly will be hosted by the Polytechnics University of Bucharest.

The 2019 edition of ERF will host a major exhibition where companies, universities and research institutes will showcase the most advanced European prototypes, products, services and projects funded under EU’s Horizon 2020 research program. More than 50 workshops highlighting the newest robotics research are scheduled to take place.

“In 2019, the involvement of industries as end users of robotics technology will be highlighted. Another important topic is the role that regions will play for the upcoming networks of Digital Innovation Hubs (DIH) resulting from a recent Horizon 2020 call. The digital innovation hubs are designed to provide a sustainable ecosystem of robotics stakeholders to support the digitization of industry, ultimately leading to more employment and economic growth in all regions. We’re honored to have the ERF2019 organised during the Romanian EU Presidency under the high auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Reinhard Lafrenz, Secretary General of euRobotics, said.

The first edition of the European Robotics Forum took place in San Sebastian, Spain, in 2010. It has grown since into a major annual event with hundreds of attendees every year. This year’s edition was held in Tampere, Finland.

The forum is organized by euRobotics under SPARC, the Public-Private partnership for Robotics in Europe.

euRobotics is a non-profit organisation based in Brussels with the objective to make robotics beneficial for Europe’s economy and society. It has more than 250 member organisations.

SPARC, the public-private partnership (PPP) between the European Commission and euRobotics, is a European initiative to maintain and extend Europe’s leadership in civilian robotics.

The 2019 event in Bucharest is hosted by E-Civis Association, under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with Polytechnics University of Bucharest and the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics (University of Bucharest).

(Photo: euRobotics – European Robotics Facebook Page)

