Watch: European pine marten filmed in Romanian forest

A European pine marten was recently filmed in a forest in Romania’s Apuseni Natural Park. The video was shared on Facebook by rangers of Romanian forest management company Romsilva.
“The European pine marten (Martes martes) is said to have the bear’s patience, the fox's cleverness, the eagle's sharpness and the snake's movements when lurking,” Romsilva – Parcul Natural Apuseni said in the video’s presentation.
Apuseni Natural Park, one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by the National Forest Administration - Romsilva, covers some 76,000 hectares in the Apuseni Mountains area, on the territories of Cluj, Bihor and Alba counties. Forests cover 50,793 hectares.
Two red reed stags were filmed while fighting for dominance in the Apuseni Natural Park in Romania.
