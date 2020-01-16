European Festival Awards: Three prizes go to Romania

Three prizes granted by the European Festival Awards have gone to Romanian events and managers after the gala held on January 15 at De Oosterpoort, Groningen, in the Netherlands.

Codruța Vulcu, the founder and director of ARTmania, the art and rock music festival held in Sibiu, received the Award for Excellence & Passion. ARTmania was deemed in 2018 the Best Small Festival by European Festival Awards.

Electric Castle, the music festival held on the domain of the Bánffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, was the winner of the Best Medium-Sized Festival category, while Jazz in the Park, held in Cluj-Napoca, won in the Best Small Festival category.

The Medium-Sized Festival category is open to events that attract a public of 10,000 to 39,999 people. The Small Festival category is open to events that attract a public of less than 10,000.

Electric Castle will hold its eighth edition this year.The lineup includes Twenty One Pilots, Foals, The Neighbourhood, as well as Fisher, Zhu, Floating Points Live, Rezz, Tycho, Amon Tobin, Alec Benjamin, Purple Disco Machine, Camo & Krooked, High Contrast, Urbandawn, Mc Dynamite and Meute.

Jazz in the Park offers a variety of free-entrance concerts and events. Last year, its lineup included artists such as Marcus Miller and Judith Hill

The full list of the European Festival Awards winners is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)