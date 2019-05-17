Romanian castle hosts European Fair of Castles this month

The fifth edition of the European Fair of Castles will be organized at Romania’s well-known Corvinilor Castle, in Hunedoara county, on May 24-25.

A total of 25 historic sites from Romania and abroad will present their offers at the event. Among the castles and museums in Romania that have confirmed their participation in the fair are Peles Castle, Sarmizegetusa Regia Citadel, Bran Castle, Fagaras Fortress, Targoviste Royal Court, and Suceava Citadel, according to Agerpres.

The event’s program also includes dance shows, archery and sword lessons, and a concert held by Romanian band Compact.

