French DJ Oxia performs live at famous Romanian castle

Hundreds of electronic music fans went to the famous Peles Castle in the mountain resort of Sinaia on Tuesday evening, April 23, to see the live performance of well-known French DJ Oxia.

The event, organized in partnership with Romania’s music festival Untold, was broadcast live on social media by Cercle, a livestream platform dedicated to promoting artists & venues.

Approximately 500 people attended the special electronic music party at the Peles Castle, according to local Stirileprotv.ro. The show was part of the cultural program Romania-France Season.

Oxia will also play at this year’s edition of Untold, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca in early August.

(Photo: Cercle video capture)