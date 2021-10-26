Danish European Energy takes over 90MW wind farm project in Romania

Danish renewable energy company European Energy AS (EE) took over Electra Norte Eolian, the developer of one of the oldest Romanian wind farm projects, with a planned capacity of 90MW, Profit.ro reported.

The target company, Electra Norte Eolian was set up in 2008 by Spanish group Electra Norte and has designed the 90MW wind farm project over a 30-ha plot of land in Beresti Meria village, Galati county (eastern part of Romania).

In 2012, when the Romanian authorities phased out the subsidies for green energy projects, the Spanish investor abandoned the project and passed the Romanian subsidiary to its local country manager - Marcela Lefter.

Lefter also supervised the renewable energy projects of Electra Norte in the Republic of Moldova, including the 30 MW Pietrosu wind farm. European Energy took over the project from Lefter and changed its name to EE Berești Wind.

