Danish renewable energy group enters Romanian market

Danish renewable energy company European Energy, which develops, finances, constructs and operates wind and solar farms as well as hydrogen facilities and storage capacities at a global level, has opened a subsidiary in Romania as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market.

The company is entering the Romanian market at a time when Romania plans to add 6.9 GW of new renewable energy capacity before 2030. More than 3.7 GW of that capacity is projected to be solar projects.

Currently, Romania has a total installed capacity of 3 GW in wind farms and almost 1.4 GW in solar power plants.

”Romania is preparing for a significant growth in the renewable sector, which will lead to a major transformation of the local energy sector and also to many benefits for the consumers and the environment. Trends in the world are very clear: the technology and the price are speeding up the growth of renewable energy in the coming years, and I am happy to contribute to the green transition of Romania, a country which is considered among our top worldwide priorities," said Ioannis Kalapodas, European Energy Head of Office in Romania.

(Photo source: the company)