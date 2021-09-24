Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 08:32
Business

Danish renewable energy group enters Romanian market

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish renewable energy company European Energy, which develops, finances, constructs and operates wind and solar farms as well as hydrogen facilities and storage capacities at a global level, has opened a subsidiary in Romania as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market.

The company is entering the Romanian market at a time when Romania plans to add 6.9 GW of new renewable energy capacity before 2030. More than 3.7 GW of that capacity is projected to be solar projects.

Currently, Romania has a total installed capacity of 3 GW in wind farms and almost 1.4 GW in solar power plants.

”Romania is preparing for a significant growth in the renewable sector, which will lead to a major transformation of the local energy sector and also to many benefits for the consumers and the environment. Trends in the world are very clear: the technology and the price are speeding up the growth of renewable energy in the coming years, and I am happy to contribute to the green transition of Romania, a country which is considered among our top worldwide priorities," said Ioannis Kalapodas, European Energy Head of Office in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:37
22 September 2021
RI +
Circular economy initiatives in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 08:32
Business

Danish renewable energy group enters Romanian market

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Danish renewable energy company European Energy, which develops, finances, constructs and operates wind and solar farms as well as hydrogen facilities and storage capacities at a global level, has opened a subsidiary in Romania as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market.

The company is entering the Romanian market at a time when Romania plans to add 6.9 GW of new renewable energy capacity before 2030. More than 3.7 GW of that capacity is projected to be solar projects.

Currently, Romania has a total installed capacity of 3 GW in wind farms and almost 1.4 GW in solar power plants.

”Romania is preparing for a significant growth in the renewable sector, which will lead to a major transformation of the local energy sector and also to many benefits for the consumers and the environment. Trends in the world are very clear: the technology and the price are speeding up the growth of renewable energy in the coming years, and I am happy to contribute to the green transition of Romania, a country which is considered among our top worldwide priorities," said Ioannis Kalapodas, European Energy Head of Office in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:37
22 September 2021
RI +
Circular economy initiatives in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks