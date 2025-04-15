Business

EC tops up grant for modernizing Bucharest district heating system to EUR 270 mln

15 April 2025

The European Commission (EC) has approved a EUR 16 million increase in state aid for the rehabilitation of the district heating system of Bucharest, according to a press release from the Romanian Competition Council quoted by Economica.net.

At the same time, the Commission extended the period for granting state aid until December 31, 2027.

In 2021, the Commission authorized a EUR 254 million grant financed from European structural funds for the modernization of the district heating system in the Bucharest urban area. 

Last week, this amount was supplemented, reaching a total of EUR 270 million, with additional funding being provided through the Sustainable Development Program 2021–2027.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

