Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 14:11
Business
Media: Romanian state to seize biocide plant involved in 2016 diluted disinfectant scandal
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government will seize the Hexi Pharma biocide plant, which closed after the 2016 diluted disinfectant scandal, Europa FM radio station reported.

All of the plant’s equipment is still available and is to be put to use again, with the help of specialists from the Defense Ministry, government sources told Europa FM.

The measure is in line with provisions brought about by the state of emergency, instated in Romania on Monday, March 16. The provisions allow the authorities to seize private goods or equipment.

Finance minister Florin Cîțu confirmed the information for Europa FM, the radio station reported.

Hexi Pharma closed after a 2016 investigation of journalists from sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, led by Catalin Tolontan, revealed it had been selling disinfectants with a concentration up to ten times lower than the one mentioned on the products’ labels, which made them ineffective in killing dangerous hospital germs.

The journalistic investigation was started in the wake the 2015 Colectiv club fire in Bucharest, after many of those who survived the fire died because of infections contracted in the hospital.

(Photo: Hexi Pharma Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 14:11
Business
Media: Romanian state to seize biocide plant involved in 2016 diluted disinfectant scandal
17 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Government will seize the Hexi Pharma biocide plant, which closed after the 2016 diluted disinfectant scandal, Europa FM radio station reported.

All of the plant’s equipment is still available and is to be put to use again, with the help of specialists from the Defense Ministry, government sources told Europa FM.

The measure is in line with provisions brought about by the state of emergency, instated in Romania on Monday, March 16. The provisions allow the authorities to seize private goods or equipment.

Finance minister Florin Cîțu confirmed the information for Europa FM, the radio station reported.

Hexi Pharma closed after a 2016 investigation of journalists from sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor, led by Catalin Tolontan, revealed it had been selling disinfectants with a concentration up to ten times lower than the one mentioned on the products’ labels, which made them ineffective in killing dangerous hospital germs.

The journalistic investigation was started in the wake the 2015 Colectiv club fire in Bucharest, after many of those who survived the fire died because of infections contracted in the hospital.

(Photo: Hexi Pharma Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Bucharest Stock Exchange, down for the ninth day in a row
17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Companies in Romania expect significant negative impact on their businesses
16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Quarantine or self-isolation for people coming to Romania from 17 countries. Non-essential travel to the EU restricted
16 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s president declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus: We are in a situation that humanity has not faced in recent history
16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors complain about lack of protection equipment, Covid-19 tests
16 March 2020
Letters
Comment: Denmark, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia self-isolate because of the Coronavirus. Should Romania do the same?
15 March 2020
Business
Coronavirus in Romania: Foreign and local companies propose 100 measures the Govt. can implement to save the economy
15 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities recommend citizens to stay home, more restrictions to be enforced

Get in Touch with Us