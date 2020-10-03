Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 07:57
Business
Romania’s currency hits new low against the euro
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian currency (RON) reached a new historical low versus the euro, on Monday, March 9, when Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced an exchange rate of RON 4.8184 per EUR.

The previous record was RON 4.8127 to EUR, on Friday, 28 February.

On the international forex market, the Romanian currency declined even more as the exchange rate reached RON 4.84 to EUR, before returning to RON 4.806 to EUR.

However, the Romanian currency continued to gain ground versus the US dollar, from RON 4.2534 to USD at the end of last week to RON 4.2182 to USD on Monday.

Gold dropped as well to RON 227.43 per gram from RON 230.3 per gram. The historical high reached three weeks ago was RON 240 per gram.

The Romanian currency has returned to a depreciation trend against the euro in recent weeks due to political instability and fears in the global financial markets caused by the coronavirus, Ziarul Financiar daily commented.

At the same time, the interbank interest rates ROBOR for 3 months, used as a benchmark for the mortgage loans’ pricing, increased, on Monday, to 2.85%, from 2.83%, on Friday, reversing the downward trend.

According to the data posted on BNR website, the ROBOR for 6 months remained constant at 3%.

(Photo: Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 07:57
Business
Romania’s currency hits new low against the euro
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian currency (RON) reached a new historical low versus the euro, on Monday, March 9, when Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced an exchange rate of RON 4.8184 per EUR.

The previous record was RON 4.8127 to EUR, on Friday, 28 February.

On the international forex market, the Romanian currency declined even more as the exchange rate reached RON 4.84 to EUR, before returning to RON 4.806 to EUR.

However, the Romanian currency continued to gain ground versus the US dollar, from RON 4.2534 to USD at the end of last week to RON 4.2182 to USD on Monday.

Gold dropped as well to RON 227.43 per gram from RON 230.3 per gram. The historical high reached three weeks ago was RON 240 per gram.

The Romanian currency has returned to a depreciation trend against the euro in recent weeks due to political instability and fears in the global financial markets caused by the coronavirus, Ziarul Financiar daily commented.

At the same time, the interbank interest rates ROBOR for 3 months, used as a benchmark for the mortgage loans’ pricing, increased, on Monday, to 2.85%, from 2.83%, on Friday, reversing the downward trend.

According to the data posted on BNR website, the ROBOR for 6 months remained constant at 3%.

(Photo: Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40