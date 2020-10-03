Romania’s currency hits new low against the euro

The Romanian currency (RON) reached a new historical low versus the euro, on Monday, March 9, when Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced an exchange rate of RON 4.8184 per EUR.

The previous record was RON 4.8127 to EUR, on Friday, 28 February.

On the international forex market, the Romanian currency declined even more as the exchange rate reached RON 4.84 to EUR, before returning to RON 4.806 to EUR.

However, the Romanian currency continued to gain ground versus the US dollar, from RON 4.2534 to USD at the end of last week to RON 4.2182 to USD on Monday.

Gold dropped as well to RON 227.43 per gram from RON 230.3 per gram. The historical high reached three weeks ago was RON 240 per gram.

The Romanian currency has returned to a depreciation trend against the euro in recent weeks due to political instability and fears in the global financial markets caused by the coronavirus, Ziarul Financiar daily commented.

At the same time, the interbank interest rates ROBOR for 3 months, used as a benchmark for the mortgage loans’ pricing, increased, on Monday, to 2.85%, from 2.83%, on Friday, reversing the downward trend.

According to the data posted on BNR website, the ROBOR for 6 months remained constant at 3%.

(Photo: Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

