Romanian payment processor EuPlatesc.ro integrates Apple Pay, expects over 1 mln payments in a year

EuPlatesc.ro, one of the largest payment processors in Romania, announced on October 24 that it integrated the Apple Pay solution into its own platform to simplify the payment process in online stores. According to the company, this is a first in the local market of online payment solutions.

The integration of Apple Pay into the EuPlatesc.ro payment processor took about four months. The company estimates that more than 1 million payments will be made by Apple device users in the first year.

The Apple Pay payment option is available in over 15,500 EuPlatesc.ro partner stores, in fields such as fashion, electro-IT, or tourism, but also in public institutions that allow online payments, such as public transport operators, town halls, universities, museums, or theatres.

“The Apple Pay payment option integrated into online stores is a long-awaited solution in the local market, both by ecommerce businesses and by Romanian consumers who use Apple products. The solution is now available in all partner online stores without any additional effort on their part. It will also be automatically available in any online store that will enter our customer portfolio,” said Ștefan Suceveanu, co-founder of EuroPayment Services, the company that owns the payment solution EuPlatesc.ro.

For online payments, consumers should have Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards issued anywhere in the world, which must be added to the Apple Pay electronic wallet in advance.

The Apple Pay payment option has been available in Romania since June 2019 for contactless payments with a smartphone or a digital watch at the POS in physical stores, being adopted by most banks but also by fintechs and providers of payment instruments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mikhail Primakov/Dreamstime.com)