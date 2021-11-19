EU Commissioner advocates in Bucharest for legiferation of COVID green certificate

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, stressed on Thursday, November 18, in Bucharest, that the vote in Parliament for the use of the COVID certificate is important because it, besides the vaccine, ensures the "survival" during the pandemic, Bursa.ro reported.

Romania's lawmakers are still debating the bill that requires employees in both the public and private sector to hold a COVID certificate. Those failing to produce a certificate will be suspended from their posts for 30 days and dismissed afterwards.

Under the latest version discussed by the six expert committees in Parliament, the employees will be given a 30-day deadline during which the state will pay for the mandatory tests that can replace the certificate demonstrating the vaccination.

The option of getting a certificate following an antibody test was proposed but rejected. On the other hand, the idea of placing those not vaccinated under quarantine was also rejected.

Former health minister Nelu Tataru expressed expectations for wrapping up the talks on this topic and passing the bill in Parliament next week.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreasmtime.com)