EU to invest in Romania and Bulgaria under new Black Sea defence strategy

The European Union unveiled a new Black Sea security strategy on May 28 aimed at improving the region's ability to transport heavy military equipment in response to growing threats from Russia, Politico reported.

"Security in the Black Sea is vital also to European security," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, citing the Kremlin's war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on maritime infrastructure as pressing concerns.

Under the strategy, the EU will fund infrastructure upgrades in Romania and Bulgaria, the two EU member states with Black Sea coastlines. Investments will target ports, railways, and airports, enhancing their capacity to handle military logistics and ensuring that "troops can be where they are needed when they are needed," Kallas noted.

A key component of the strategy is the creation of a Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, designed to function as an early warning system and boost situational awareness. The hub's location, operational model, and budget are still under discussion.

The strategy also includes increased scrutiny of foreign ownership in ports and other critical infrastructure.

Beyond defence, the EU plans to develop new energy corridors, transport routes, and digital infrastructure with regional partners. Investments will also support coastal community preparedness, address war-related environmental damage, and improve climate resilience in the marine economy.

(Photo source: Ivan Katsarov.Dreamstime.com)